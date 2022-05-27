New Summer Solstice Disc Golf Clinic & Tournament

May 27, 2022

Jessica Mathews / News@whmi.com





Livingston County residents and others who might be curious about how to play the popular disc golf sport are being encouraged to sign up for an upcoming clinic.



The new Summer Solstice Disc Golf Clinic and mini Tournament will be held at Hudson Mills Metropark in the Dexter area on June 18th. The park features two 24-hole disc golf courses, which are recognized as some of the best in the state.



Registration for the clinic closes on June 6th so anyone interested is encouraged to sign up sooner than later as spots are limited.



The family-friendly event will include an interactive beginner clinic, games and prizes, lunch, and a mini-tournament for people to practice their new disc golf skills. Registered participants will receive a t-shirt and starter pack of discs that can be used for the event.



The tournament will be in a doubles format. During registration, people will be asked if they have a partner who is also registering for the event. Officials say they’ll be happy to pair anyone coming solo with a teammate for the day and parents are welcome to join.



More information is available in the attached release and flyer. The registration link is provided.



Photo: Metroparks.