HUD Awards $74 million To Michigan To Fight Homelessness

February 8, 2019

Federal money is on the way to fight homelessness in Livingston County.



The United States Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded the state of Michigan $74 million to aid 276 different homeless assistance programs across the state. HUD Secretary Ben Carson made the announcement on Friday. Of that money, $150,048 will be going to five separate projects by the Livingston County Homeless Continuum of Care. The Livingston County Homeless Continuum of Care Committee was established to address housing, which has been prioritized as one on the top community needs by members of the Human Services Collaborative Body and as a basic need by consumers. The housing continuum spans from prevention programs to emergency shelter and services to transitional and supportive housing to affordable housing. Supportive services are also essential to ensure the housing is maintained. The total funding is an increase of $3.3 million headed to Michigan compared to last year. HUD Midwest Regional Administrator Joseph P. Galvan says Michigan has had nearly an 8% reduction in homelessness since 2017, second best in the country behind Hawaii, and there’s been a decline of 36% since 2010. (AV)