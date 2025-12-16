Resources For Celebrating The Holidays Sober & Drug Free

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local agency has again put together a calendar of recovery events and meetings in Livingston County to help people through the holidays.



The holiday season is a time for fun and celebration, but it can also be hard for people who are trying to stay sober and drug free. Parties may have alcohol or drugs, which can make people feel anxious, lonely, or stressed. That can be especially tough for someone who is celebrating their first holiday season in recovery.



The Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Prevention Workgroup of the Human Services Collaborative Body (HSCB) has put together a calendar of recovery events and meetings in Livingston County. The events are intended to connect people who are in recovery during the holiday season in a positive and supportive way.



A release states “the holidays overwhelm nearly 9 in 10 American adults. Missing loved ones, tight finances, and family tensions are common and for anyone in recovery these stressors can feel even heavier. It’s important to recognize stress and find ways to cope. Joining supportive groups and participating in fun, sober and drug free activities can help create a sense of community for individuals in recovery”.



Having a trusted support network is important for anyone in recovery. The network can include family, friends, peer support, or support groups. Here are a few ways they can help:



-Family Support: Families can give emotional support and encouragement. They can listen, understand problems, and help individuals in recovery feel more stable and comfortable.



-Friends: Good friends can spend time with each other in places where no drugs or alcohol are involved. Friends can come together to do fun activities that help support their friend in recovery and stay sober.



-Peer Support: Peer supports know what individuals in recovery are going through and can give advice, share their own stories, and motivate individuals in recovery to keep going.



-Support Groups: Groups like Alcoholics Anonymous (AA), Narcotics Anonymous (NA), Celebrate Recovery, and Smart Recovery connect others who are facing similar challenges. These groups provide a safe place to talk and learn from each other.



The release states “The holiday season can bring about a wide range of emotions for anyone. Remember, no one is alone, and there is support available within the community to help individuals thrive during this special time of year”.



A list of Livingston County Support Groups is attached. A link is also provided to a resource guide.





The Substance Use Disorder Treatment and Prevention workgroup of the Human Services Collaborative Body has additional resources specific to Livingston County. The workgroup is a partnership of local substance use agencies who work together to create a continuum of services and support for people experiencing addiction through recovery.