Howell Public Schools Names Teacher of the Year

February 11, 2023

Howell Public Schools has named its 2022/2023 Teacher of the Year.



Danielle Wlodarczak, a beloved kindergarten teacher at Challenger Elementary, was selected. She was surprised with the award by Superintendent Erin MacGregor and Challenger Elemenatry Principal David Cherry during a school-wide assembly on Friday.



Wlodarzcak has been teaching in Howell Public Schools for nearly 22 years. She received numerous nominations for the Teacher of the Year Award. Many shared that Wlodarczak is a lifelong learner who continually seeks new ways to improve her skills and support her students. Multiple nomination letters also shared how she has been instrumental in creating the Challenger summer reading program and how she is always willing to volunteer to help other reading initiatives such as Camp Highlander and the Highlander Reading Express. It was also noted that Wlodarczak is often at various district and community events supporting current and former students.



Wlodarczak said being named Teacher of the Year is a huge honor and spending the day with her students is what makes her heart happy.



The Howell Board of Education will honor Wlodarczak at its March meeting. A press release is attached.



Pictured in back is Cherry; front from left MacGregor; Stacy Pasini, Board of Education president; Wlodarczak; and Courtney Tarara, board vice-president.