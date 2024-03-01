Northwest Elementary Teacher Named HPS Teacher Of The Year

March 1, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Howell Public Schools has announced its 2023-2024 “Teacher of the Year”.



Sarah Needham, a second-grade teacher at Northwest Elementary, received the district’s top award. With over 23 years of dedicated service within the district, officials say Needham has profoundly impacted students, staff, and the Howell community through her innovative teaching methods, commitment to excellence, and unwavering advocacy for her students.



Needham received several nominations for this year's award. A press release, attached, says “Each nomination celebrated her dynamic approach to education, consistently finding new and engaging ways to inspire her students and instill a lifelong passion for learning. Her classroom is described as an environment where learning becomes an immersive experience that captivates and motivates her students”.



Superintendent Ern MacGregor said "Ms. Needham embodies the Howell Public Schools Teacher of the Year award. Her passion for teaching shines through in everything she does," said Erin J. MacGregor, Ed.S. Howell Public Schools superintendent. "Howell Public Schools is honored to have Ms. Needham as part of its educational community. Her dedication not only elevates the standards of teaching and learning within the district but also serves as a beacon of inspiration for current and future educators."



The Howell Board of Education will honor Needham at its March meeting.



Pictured from left: Elson Liu, Assistant Superintendent of Instructional Services; Craig Munro, Northwest Elementary Principal; Sarah Needham, Erin J. MacGregor, Superintendent; Malissa Patrick, Director Of Special Education; and Ben Engelter, Executive Director of Business & Finance.