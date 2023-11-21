HPS Student Advisor To March In Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

November 21, 2023

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





A former band director from Livingston County is headed to the Big Apple to be a part of the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.



Maureen Gray, Highlander Way Middle School Student Services Advisor…and former band director is off to New York City to join a marching band of 400 band directors from across the country.



Sponsored by the “Saluting America’s Band Directors” project, this will be the second performance of the “Band Directors Marching Band.” Its inaugural appearance was the 2022 Rose Parade. Gray was also a part of that performance. The theme of the performance is “America’s Band Directors…We Teach Music, We Teach Life.”



