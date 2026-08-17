Howell High School Student Wins National FCCLA Championship

August 17, 2026

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





A recent graduate of Howell High School has claimed first place in a “Teaching Strategies” event.



Lucy Snow competed against students from across the country during the conference, and made her mark by claiming first place in the nation in the event. Her accomplishment marks the first time a student from Michigan has won a “Family, Career and Community Leaders of America” national championship.



The conference was held in Washington, D.C. Her first-place finish shows her ability to develop and present an original lesson plan as well as demonstrating her knowledge and expertise in incorporating research-based teaching strategies. Four additional Howell High School students also earned national recognition during the conference.



Sophia Cargill and Alyssa Martin each received a Gold medal in the Repurpose and Redesign event. Andy Brinker earned a Silver medal in Hospitality, Tourism and Recreation, and Mary Cheresko received a Bronze medal in Focus on Children.



“Family, Career and Community Leaders of America” is student-led organization serving more than 245,000 middle and high school students nationwide.



Learn more at fcclainc.org.