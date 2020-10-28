HPS Identifies One Positive, One Probable COVID-19 Case

October 28, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Howell High School student has tested positive for COVID-19 while a probable, positive case was identified in a middle school student.



The two cases are said to be unrelated. A 12th grade student at Howell High School tested positive and is currently quarantining. An 8th grade student at Highlander Way Middle School student who rode Bus 47 is being considered as a probable, positive COVID case. Correspondence was sent out about each case, stating the district is in direct contact with the Livingston County Health Department and following all guidance. In the case of the middle school student, the letter states the probable, positive student shared at least one class or rode the bus with someone’s child, but clarifies that it does not mean that person’s child is a close contact of the student. As a precautionary measure; the student’s classrooms, bus and common areas of the building will receive additional cleaning. The letter states the district remains transparent about how it addresses COVID-19 situations.



HPS Spokesman Tom Gould tells WHMI the district sends out emails and notifications to everyone who is possibly exposed to probable or positive cases that are not considered close contacts. Close contacts of probable and positive cases are notified individually. Gould noted that virtual students and their families also receive all district correspondence related to COVID-19.