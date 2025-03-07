Howell Public Schools Names Angela Harris "Support Person Of The Year"

March 7, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Three Fires Elementary Paraprofessional Angela Harris has been selected as the 2024-2025 Howell Public Schools Support Person of the Year.



The district says Harris is known for her positive attitude, patience, and ability to engage students – and has been a constant presence in the school's program for students with cognitive impairments for more than 17 years. A release states “She builds meaningful relationships with her students, ensuring they feel valued, supported, and included. She sets high expectations and works tirelessly to provide the tools and support needed for her students to succeed socially and academically”.



Harris' impact is said to extend beyond academic support, playing a vital role in fostering independence and confidence in her students. The release says “She is often the first to step in when challenges arise, whether adapting learning materials to meet individual needs, implementing behavior support strategies, or providing comfort and reassurance during challenging moments. Her ability to remain calm and compassionate in high-stress situations, particularly when assisting students with significant medical needs, has earned her the trust and admiration of colleagues and families. Harris' dedication to her students' well-being ensures they feel safe, empowered, and ready to learn each day”.



Superintendent Erin MacGregor commented "Whether dealing with a medical situation or learning to play the recorder to support her students in music class, Mrs. Harris always puts her students first. She supports a culture of inclusion and understanding and is a leader and mentor among our paraprofessionals. Often, you will find Mrs. Harris volunteering for after-school activities or supporting her students by attending their concerts, showing her dedication to the students she works with."



Three Fires Elementary Principal Bob Starkey stated "Angela exemplifies dedication, patience, and unwavering support for her students and colleagues. She is the backbone of our Upper Cognitively Impaired Classroom, providing consistency and care that makes a lasting impact. Her ability to navigate challenges with optimism and problem-solving, while fostering an environment of belonging, truly sets her apart. Angela's commitment to her students and our school community is nothing short of remarkable."



A committee of 24 individuals, including teachers, support staff, parents, a central office administrator, a principal, and a school board member, was responsible for selecting this year's Support Person of the Year.



Each committee member reviewed the support materials for the 72 individuals nominated for this year's award and voted for their top five nominees. On Tuesday, February 18th the committee met to discuss the top five finalists and, after thoughtful deliberation, voted for their top three choices. Following the final vote, Harris emerged as this year's winner.



The district asks that everyone join the entire Howell Public Schools community in congratulating Angela Harris on her extraordinary dedication and impact on the students of Howell Public Schools.



The Howell Board of Education will honor Harris at its April meeting.