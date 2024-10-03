State: Animal Owners Should Take Steps To Prevent Avian Influenza

October 3, 2024

While the detections of highly pathogenic avian influenza or HPAI in the state’s domestic animals have decreased from the numbers experienced this past spring, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development encourages animal owners to remain vigilant and take preventative measures as wild birds complete their fall migration - causing the virus to more actively circulate.



State Veterinarian Nora Wineland said “Even though the rate of HPAI detections have decreased across Michigan and the United States, this does not mean the threat posed by the virus is gone. The disease continues to circulate in wild birds and fall migration can cause the virus to spread again. It is just as important now as it was earlier this year for owners to take measures to protect their poultry and dairy cattle from this virus. Keeping Michigan’s domestic animals healthy remains a team effort.”



HPAI is a highly contagious virus that can be spread in various ways from animal to animal, including through wild birds, contact with infected animals, by equipment, and on the clothing and shoes of caretakers. The disease can affect both animals and people.



The CDC advises that the public health risk associated with the disease remains low.



In 2024, Michigan experienced the largest outbreak of HPAI in the state’s history.



Beginning with a detection in a dairy herd in late March, the virus has impacted 29 dairies, seven commercial poultry flocks, and one backyard poultry flock across 13 Michigan counties this year. There were also two cases of the disease in Michigan farm workers who were working with infected dairy cattle.



