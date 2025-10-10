Howl-O-Ween Screeches Back to Howell Nature Center This Weekend

October 10, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Howell Nature Center’s animals are ready for a “HOWLing good time” this weekend, are you?



Their annual Howl-O-Ween kicks off Saturday at 3 p.m. “Dress up your little critter and join us for a festive Halloween celebration at the wildlife park.”



Visitors can visit multiple trick-or-treat stations, take a hayride, enjoy fresh cider and donuts, get their faces painted and play games.



Critter Corner is hosting wildlife animal presentations and Alexandria’s Nature Scape will have Halloween activities.



Registration for Howl-O-Ween is broken into two slots Saturday and Sunday. Both days have slots for 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. and 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. General admission for adults is $10 and children 2 to 17 are $15. Members pay $7 per adult and $12 for children 2 to 17. Infants under 1-year are free.



Skytykes is also open for an additional fee. Costumes must be taken off before kids can participate.



(photo credit: HNC via Facebook)