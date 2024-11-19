Howell's Zach Baca Wins Lions Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes

November 19, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A 10-year-old from Howell has won the 10th annual #MiKidsCan Turkey Day VIP Sweepstakes.



According to a press release, Zach Baca will get to watch the Lions and Chicago Bears Thanksgiving Day. He will also get to ride on Blue Cross’ float in America’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, deliver the honorary game ball, and have a Thanksgiving meal at Ford Field, along with 10 seats for friends and family to watch the game.



The prize package includes a custom jersey and commemorative football.



“This fall was Zach’s second year playing tackle football and he also plays travel baseball and rec league basketball,” said Andrew Hetzel, vice president of Corporate Communications at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan.



“We couldn’t be prouder to have such a well-rounded individual representing our #MIKidsCan program. We are thrilled Zach will have a memorable Thanksgiving, getting to experience the Annual Thanksgiving Day Classic at Ford Field, in partnership with the Detroit Lions.”



The sweepstakes highlight children’s physical fitness and good nutrition in partnership with the Lions' Play 360 program. This year, over 7,562 kids entered the sweepstakes.