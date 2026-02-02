Howell's Woody the Groundhog Predicts Six More Weeks of Winter

February 2, 2026

Nik Rajkovic and Dan Martin / news@whmi.com



Hundreds were on hand at the Howell Nature Center Monday morning, where Michigan's official groundhog "Woody" predicted six more weeks of winter.



The center's lead educutor Henri Dudzik was in charge of the ceremony, leading a silent countdown to determine whether Woody would hang out for an early spring or dip back inside, meaning a longer winter.



She crawled back inside her just three seconds short of an early spring.



"We were all prepped for an early spring, but at the last second, Woody decided we're going to get six more weeks of winter," Dudzik told WHMI's Dan Martin.



The Howell Nature Center hosted a free continental breakfast in the Pineview Lodge with groundhog games and activities for children. There was also a Groundhog Day Costume Contest, and attendees also learned everything they ever wanted to know about groundhogs from the Center’s wildlife staff.



"As we all know, she only comes out up to her choice. We never force her. If we stay nice and quiet for her, she's always willing to come out and make these predictions," Dudzik added.



While Woody boasts a far more accurate prediction rate than her more famous cousin Phil in Pennsylvania, they were both in agreement this year.



Photos courtesy of WHMI's Dan Martin. Videos of the event are linked below.