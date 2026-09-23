Howell's Witches Night Out Thursday

September 23, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Howell's biggest and baddest Witches Night Out is Thursday evening, an annual tradition to kick off the autumn season.



"Ladies will be putting on their witch hats, grabbing their witch's brooms, grabbing their girlfriends, their sisters, their moms, and heading downtown," said Andrea Sydor, owner of the Crunchy Pickle.



"We also have dance party in The Alley at Clinton and State Streets, just behind the businesses on Michigan Avenue. So it's a free DJ dance party."



One lucky raffle player will win a $1,000 multi-business gift card prize, which you must be present to claim.



Sydor says attendees will find plenty of retail and food specials during big event.



"Each storefront, restaurant service, is doing their own fun special for Witches Night. We have cocktails. We have mocktails. We have food specials. Coffee specials. Taro card readings. Make your own broom sticks. Lots of fun sales and things to do," she said.



Downtown Howell's Witches Night Out runs from 4 pm to 9 pm Thursday.



More information is linked below.