Howell's Witches Night Out Offers 'Spellbinding Night You Won't Want to Miss'

September 26, 2024

Amanda Forrester



Howell’s kicking off the Halloween season by inviting the community to grab their broomsticks and hats for their annual Witches Night Out this Thursday.



“Our stores and restaurants host a ton of events throughout the night,” Lexie Wilcox, Outreach Coordinator for Howell Main Street, said.



There will be special food and drinks at participating restaurants along with special deals and discounts at participating businesses.



Wilcox said there will also be costume contests, drawings and prizes up for grabs.



There will also be options for people that don’t have their own hat. There will be a DIY witch hat station along with plenty of premade hats.



Vendors will be set up around businesses and Thyme to Grow will have a DIY Plant Potting Station open during the event.



10-minute psychic readings are available for $20. Officials said it is better to book ahead to make sure a spot is open.



Customers will get a free sticker with every purchase at participating local businesses and there will be a free gift with purchases over $10, according to the Facebook post for the event.



For those looking to dance, the Alley District will be hosting the Witches Night Ball. “Dress in your witchy attire and grab all your best witches,” the event description said. “The alley will be magically spooky with lights, decorations, DJ and so much more!!”



Witches Night out runs from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. in Downtown Howell Sept. 26.





(photo credit: Witches Night Out)