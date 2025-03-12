Howell's Winter Hidden Gems Watch Party at Historic Theater

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Howell's 'thriving winter scene' will be spotlighted during a special watch party Thursday night at downtown's Historic Theater.



Realtor Tina Peterson hosts the locally-produced episode of "American Dream TV," which airs on HGTV and the Travel Channel. She says this latest one features local businesses, landmarks and community spaces that make Howell a winter destination.



"We have two showings, 5:30pm and 6:30pm, and a Q&A where representatives from the businesses will answer questions, highlight and talk about what they do," she says.



Peterson and her partner Kim Koss previously highlighted places like Spicer Orchards in the fall, local non-profits and an MSU football player, which are available online.



"We've spotlighted probably close to 10 small locally-owned businesses using our platform that has reached thousands of different people in the community," said Koss. "We really pride ourselves on bringing awareness to their hard work and commitment to the community."



Thursday's one-night-only event is free and open to the public, but attendees are asked to RSVP to the Facebook event link below.



Photo courtesy of Tina Peterson Team -- Real Estate One Facebook page.