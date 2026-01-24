Howell's Stepping Stones Offers Overnight Warming Shelter This Weekend

January 24, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Stepping Stones Engagement Center in Howell is keeping its doors open through 8 am Monday for anyone seeking warm shelter amid this weekend's sub-zero wind chills.



Stepping Stones, a wellness recovery center, is located at 2020 E. Grand River Ave., Suite 102, under the blue awning facing El Patron’s Patio, according to the group.



Anyone seeking information should call (517) 376-6262.



Local libraries also serve as warming centers, but only during business hours.



The Salvation Army on Lake Street in Howell offers shelter for limited hours, along with 2/42 Community Church in Genoa Township, and Community Congregational Church of Christ in Pinckney.