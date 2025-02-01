Howell's McAllister Injured in Car Crash

February 1, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Howell High School's sophomore quarterback Ryan McAllister reportedly suffered serious injuries in car accident Saturday morning.



According the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 7:19 am, a 2017 Ford Fusion was traveling east on Highland Road when the driver, a 16-year-old male Howell resident, swerved to miss a coyote. The Ford Fusion crossed the center line striking a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado head on.



The Sheriff's Office identified the driver of the Silverado as a 41-year-old male Pontiac resident. There were two passengers in the Silverado, both identified as 22-and 34-year-old males also from Pontiac.



The driver of the Fusion was transported to U of M Mott Hospital in Ann Arbor by Livingston County EMS in serious condition.



All three occupants of the Silverado were transported to Providence Hospital in Novi by Livingston County EMS for minor injuries.



At the time of the crash, investigators say the drivers of both vehicles and the front seat passenger of the Chevrolet were wearing their seatbelts. The rear seat passenger of the Chevrolet was not wearing his seatbelt.



Alcohol and speed do not appear be contributing factors in the crash.



The following post is from the Howell Highlanders Football Facebook page:



"Highlander Nation. Please keep Ryan McAllister and his family in your thoughts and prayers. Here is a statement from their family.



"Thank you for all the love and support. Ryan was involved in a vehicle accident this morning. He was transported emergent to Mott. He was a struggling to breath and was sedated. Ryan was intubated to protect his airway. CT imaging of his brain shows no bleeds to which is a blessing. Ryan has a small pneumothorax but is stable. Ryan has a non displaced C5/C6 fracture of his neck. His neuro response has been great in all 4 extremities. He just returned from more advanced imaging of his neck but results not back as of yet. He may have fracture of his left lower leg but not a priority.



"He is stable but sedated so we have not been able to talk to him.



"Thank you again for your support of Ryan. Our family is forever thankful."



Photo credit: Elli King