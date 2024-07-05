Howell's Mason Nelson Hosting One-Day Football Camp for K-5

July 5, 2024

Howell native and Western Michigan University defensive end Mason Nelson is hosting a one-day football camp Tuesday for kids in grades K-thru-5.



He's bringing with him several teammates from the Broncos football team to teach basic fundamentals.



"We're hoping to teach them different skills. They're at a young enough grade where they're still learning what they need at what positions they could play, or want to play. It will be good for them to figure that out. It should be a lot of fun," says Nelson.



The Little Champs Football Camp being held at Howell High School Tuesday evening at 5:30 pm. Pre-registration is $45, or $50 the day of.



"It's going to be an hour-and-a-half," says Nelson. "We're also going to do autographs after and a few other fun activities."



Click the link below for more details.