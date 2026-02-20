Howell's Lilly Williams Presented With McDonald's All-American Jersey

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Howell High School's Lilly Williams was presented with her McDonald's All-American jersey before Thursday night's boys' game.



The six-foot-six five-star center is Michigan's lone representative on the East Team in Arizona March 31.



"I wouldn't have been able to do this without any of my teammates," Williams told WHMI's Lawton Lunce. "I'm a post player. I'm not bringing the ball up. I'm not shooting threes. So, I'm relying on my teammates to be able to get me the ball and do all this stuff."



"We've done a great job this season, just being able to play together and use our strengths to beat teams how we've been doing. It's just been a really fun experience. I'm super thankful for the teammates I've had in the past and teammates I have now."



Williams broke the school record for blocks in a season. It's her only season in public schools after being homeschooled her entire life.



She already has signed on to play for Michigan State University this fall.



"I committed as a sophomore, so I've been ready for a while," Williams said. "I'm just excited to be coached by those amazing coaches. I'm really happy with my decision to go there. They've done amazing things. I love who they are as people and what they value. I think they're going to be able to help me grow so much in my game of basketball."



Representatives from Ronald McDonald House Charities in Ann Arbor attended the ceremony. The All-American Games benefit Ronald McDonald House, which supports children with health issues and their families.



Photo from Ronald McDonald House Charities in Ann Arbor.