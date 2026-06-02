Howell's Lilly Williams Named Michigan High School Female Athlete of the Year

June 2, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Howell High School grad Lilly Williams on Monday was awarded the 2026 Michigan High School Female Athlete of the Year by the Detroit Athletic Club Foundation.



Williams helped lead the Highlanders to a 32-2 record on their way to a KLAA championship in girls basketball this past season, while recording a school record 126 blocked shots. She averaged just under 18 points and 12 rebounds per game.



"Just keep on loving the game. Remember why you started. Basketball has been such a huge part of my life," Lilly told Lorne Plant of the State Champs! Sports Network, hosts of the Detroit Athletic Club Foundation Awards show.



"I am just so thankful to be at the point that I am at right now. I just think it comes back to remembering why you started playing in the first place."



Williams was also named a McDonald’s All-American, Gatorade Player of the Year and Michigan Miss Basketball.



"Being nominated as McDonald's All-American, that's kind of been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember," she said. "Being able to see my name on the TV when they announced the players that were selected for it was an amazing opportunity and experience."



She's headed to Michigan State University in the fall.



Lilly's full interview with State Champs! Sports Network is linked below.



Lowell High School's Jarrett Smith was named the 2026 Michigan High School Male Athlete of the Year. He's a three-time state champion wrestler and valedictorian.



Smith will continue wrestling at Stanford University.



Photo courtesy of State Champs! Network and Detroit Athletic Club Foundation.