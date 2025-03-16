Howell's FCCLA Chapter Earns High Honors at State Leadership Conference

March 16, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Howell High School’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America chapter was named an Outstanding Chapter for the second consecutive year at the recent Michigan FCCLA State Leadership Conference.



According to the district, students also received awards for its Financial Fitness and Career Connection programs. Additionally, the chapter earned first place in the state for community service hours.



While at the conference, students participated in sessions and workshops and networked with peers, professional organizations, and postsecondary institutions. Both the Howell chapter and individual students earned honors at the event.



In the STAR Competitive Events, Howell students competed in Interior Design, Hospitality and Tourism, Chapter Website, Focus on Children, and Repurpose and Redesign.



The following students earned gold medals and qualified for the national competition: Hailey Emery, Jassalyn Esper, Elaina Pennell, and Jax Stevens.



Mary Cheresko, Sophia Cargill, and Alyssa Martin earned silver medals and qualified for the national competition. Additionally, Elaina Pennell earned a gold medal and first place in the Interior Design Sketch Skill Demonstration. Loralei Miller earned a silver medal, and Mary Cheresko claimed first place in the state for community service hours.



The national qualifiers will have the opportunity to present their work in Orlando, Florida, at the National FCCLA Conference.



"Competing in the Early Childhood Education event at the Michigan FCCLA State Leadership Conference was an incredible experience! I learned so much about working with young children and gained confidence in my teaching skills. Earning a Silver medal was exciting, and I’m proud of all the hard work that went into my project,” said Miller.



The following students were honored as part of the FCCLA Power of One program: Aubrey Stevens, Andy Brinker, Sorrin Looney, Elaina Pennell, Jessalyn Esper, Hailey Emery, Loralei Miller, Alyssa Martin, Sophia Cargill, Mary Cheresko, Laura Scharler, and Nolan Collins.



According to the district, the Power of One program helps FCCLA members recognize and harness their personal power by setting goals, working to achieve them, and applying their skills to school, relationships, and future careers.