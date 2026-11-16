Howell's Deck the Alley Friday, Nov. 20

November 16, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



This Friday evening is downtown Howell's annual Deck the Alley tree lighting with Santa. Attendees can find discounts and deals at downtown businesses, along with a hot cocoa bar and caroling.



"We started with an idea, hey, let's get together as business owners in the Alley and figure out how do we bring more people downtown? It's amazing what all of the business owners have done. People come down and to take wedding photos. People get engaged in the Alley, especially this time of year," Lynn Elberson, owner of Howell Western Wear, told WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison.



It also serves a local food drive, or Stuff the Alley, for the SonRise Church food pantry.



"This is one of our biggest fundraisers of the entire year," said Pastor Jeff Blagg. "We would like canned protein, like canned tuna or canned chicken and stuff like that. Personal care items like shampoo and toilet paper, but we will take anything. As long as it has a long shelf life and does not expire, we will take it."



"What's important is that for every canned good, for every household item, paper item, whatever is you want to bring, you get a ticket that enters you into the raffle," said Andrea Sydor, owner of The Crunchy Pickle. "It enters your chance to win a $1,000 gift card, to encourage folks to bring those can canned, to bring those dry goods."



Deck the Alley runs from 6 pm to 8 pm Friday, November 20 in Howell's Alley District.



Their interview on WHMI's Morning Drive is linked below.