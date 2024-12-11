Howell's David Cherry Named 2024 Principal of the Year

December 11, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



David Cherry, principal of Howell's Challenger Elementary, has been honored by the Michigan Elementary and Middle School Principals Association as the 2024 Principal of the Year.



According to the district, Cherry was surprised with the recognition during the MEMSPA Annual Conference on Tuesday, Dec. 5. Numerous colleagues, teachers, students, parents, and local community leaders supported his nomination.



The MEMSPA Principal of the Year Award recognizes outstanding contributions to the educational community, the creation of a positive and inspiring environment, exemplary service and achievement, recognition of leadership, effective school leadership, and success in advancing student achievement.



As a leader, Cherry is unwavering in his commitment to student safety and well-being. He has cultivated a school culture where students feel safe, valued, and connected. His leadership style is described as engaging and positive by students, parents, and staff alike.



Under his guidance, Challenger Elementary has implemented innovative initiatives, including the introduction of "houses" within the Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports program, the Reaching Higher leadership program for fifth graders, becoming a Special Olympics Unified Champion School and hosting the RISE program to support students with Autism Spectrum Disorder academically, socially, emotionally, and behaviorally.



“One of Mr. Cherry’s most remarkable qualities is his unwavering commitment to fostering a school community that thrives on compassion and empathy,” said Howell Public Schools Superintendent Erin J. MacGregor, Ed.D.



“Mr. Cherry empowers his staff to take risks and find creative ways to support each student on their academic journey. Outside of Challenger, he supports numerous community organizations that make Howell a better place to live and learn.”



“Words cannot describe how I have felt since Thursday evening when I was surprised with this award. I am honored and humbled to be named the 2024 MEMSPA Principal of the Year,” said Cherry.



“This award is truly a reflection of the incredible staff at Challenger who show up every day for our students. Their dedication makes Challenger such a special place and has made this honor possible.”



Cherry’s contributions extend beyond the school district into the broader community. He serves on the Livingston County Salvation Army Advisory Board and supports Fund a Life, a local organization. Additionally, he is an active leader in his church, Agape City, has participated in several mission trips and recently became a licensed foster care parent with his wife.



Cherry is currently in his 19th year in education and his 11th year as principal of Challenger Elementary School.