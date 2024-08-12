Howell's Crossroads Church of God Recipient of Trinity Health Grant

August 12, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Trinity Health Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Livingston announced that four community-based organizations have been awarded $5,000 each in grants to help fund Cardiac Emergency Response Programs at each of their respective locations.



The organizations include:



1. Crossroads Church of God in Howell.



2. Catholic Social Services of Washtenaw County: Offers behavioral health services, senior services, and family and children services in Washtenaw County.



3. Jewish Family Services: Offers multiple forms of service to Jewish immigrants, including resettlement, English as a Second Language, nutrition, transportation, community assistance, WISE Aging Services, Thrive Counseling, and employment assistance.



4. Programs to Educate All Cyclists (PEAC): Advocates for transportation equity for Michiganders with disabilities. They provide cycling education and travel training for individuals with disabilities.



The $5,000 grants may be used to purchase an automated external defibrillator (AED), including replacement batteries and pads. They will also receive CPR training and certification, and all other training that is needed to implement their Cardiac Emergency Response Program. These organizations have the option to apply their grant in other ways.



“We are excited that these local organizations were chosen and that they will be given the tools and support to begin their own Cardiac Emergency Response Program,” said Lacey Sapkiewicz, senior vice president of operations at Trinity Health Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Livingston.



“This funding will significantly enhance their ability to respond quickly and effectively to cardiac emergencies, ultimately saving lives and strengthening the preparedness of the communities we serve. Through this collaborative effort, we are ensuring more individuals have access to critical care when they need it most, embodying our shared commitment to health and safety."



More information is attached below.