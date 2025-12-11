Howell's Carr Farm Offers Santa Photos for Families with Special Needs Children

December 11, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Holiday gatherings and pictures with Santa can sometimes be too much for children with special needs. That's why The Carr Farm north of Howell is offering private, intimate photo sessions during it's second annual Santa Event this weekend.



"When you pull in, you've got a nice lighted pathway to drive through. You park around back with a barn. There's a 25-foot screen playing a movie, and a bonfire. You come in the back and register. At that point, if you have any special needs for the child, we've got hot cocoa, candy canes, and everything is allergy-friendly if needed," owner Peggy Carr told WHMI News.



The Santa, she says, is an 'old world Santa,' who uses his own natural beard, which Carr believes is a little less intimidating.



"We had a little gal last weekend who was terrified of Santa," Carr said of a seven-foot statue in the waiting area. "She didn't care for that. But as soon as she saw the real Santa sitting in the North Pole office, she was all excited. Gave him hugs and warmed right up to him."



Photos with Santa are from 10 am until 8 pm Saturday, then again noon to 7 pm Sunday. Reservations are not required, but strongly encouraged.



The cost is $10 per person, but Carr says there are families standing by to help cover the cost, if needed.



She says if families believe the lighted pathway and movie screen could be too much for their child, they can call ahead and make other arrangements.



The Carr Farm is located at 8000 Oak Grove Road in Howell. Contact them at (810 )746-0000.



Photos courtesy of The Carr Farm.