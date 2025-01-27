Howell's Brian Lewis Recognized as Michigan Coach of the Year

January 27, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Howell football Coach Brian Lewis was recently named the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association's Division One-Region One Coach of the Year.



"Just blessed. Just humbled by being honored by our association and the other coaches. It's just really neat to be honored for the year that we had," Lewis told WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison.



Lewis coached the Highlanders to an 11-0 start -- including a Kensington Lakes Athletic Association championship over then number one ranked Belleville.



Beverly Gochowski Kanka, mother of University of Michigan-bound defensive lineman Bobby Kanka, wrote on social media:



"Coach, I cannot tell you how proud I am of you. Our journey together has certainly been one for the history books. You are absolutely deserving for your on field work. But… in my opinion your work off the field is where you change lives. Your support in our families darkest hours and our brightest moments is like no other. You have supported each member our family. We love you BLew. Go Highlanders, Go Blue."



"We have been blessed to have great kids here in Howell. Kids that are responsive to wanting to improve themselves and be better, and be held to a standard, and Bob is just a great example of that," Lewis told WHMI.



"Their support obviously made a huge difference in Bob's journey, getting to where he was at at the end of year in high school and where he's going for his future. Those were humbling words. Those are very kind words, and I'm just happy I was able to make some sort of an impact."



As for his future plans, Lewis said his family is happy to be in Howell.



"When you dream of being a football coach in high school, this is a town, the response that we've gotten, is a town you dream of being in. So, we're very happy and very blessed to be here in Howell," he said.



"You never know what the future holds, but we are just trying to raise our family, grow our kids, and Howell is a great community to do that in."



Photos courtesy of Facebook.