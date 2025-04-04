Howell's Annual 'Hop To It' Event is Saturday

April 4, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Time to gather your friends and family and hop on down to downtown Howell Saturday, for the annual 'Hop To It!' event kicking off the Easter season.



Organizer Kelly Lyczkowski says if you make a purchase at one of the participating Howell businesses, you'll receive an egg with either candy, a coupon or promotional item.



"When people come in, they can learn about what that business has to offer," she says. "Howell is changing so much. We've got new businesses and some have changed their locations. So, it's a really good time to get out and see what's going on."



'Hop To It!' runs from about noon until five Saturday.



"It's the start of our spring season, bringing together all the downtown businesses and community to kick off spring and summer, and embrace the warmer days we have ahead, and to celebrate our local businesses and what we all have to offer," Lyczkowski added.



