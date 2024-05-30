Howell's AFJROTC Earns Distinguished Unit Award With Merit

May 30, 2024

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com



Howell High School's Air Force Junior Reserve Officers' Training Corps (AFJROTC) unit has earned the Distinguished Unit Award with Merit (DUA w/Merit) from Headquarters AFJROTC.



This honor is awarded to AFJROTC units that demonstrate exceptional performance in all areas of their operation and receive a rating of Exceeds Standards during their AFJROTC unit evaluation. The DUA w/Merit signifies the highest level of achievement within the Air Force JROTC program, distinguishing Howell High School's unit as one of the best in the nation.



Aside from their rigorous in-class instruction, Howell AFJROTC cadets engage in various activities that foster their personal and professional growth. These include community service and participation in co-curricular activities such as Drill, CyberPatriot, Cadet Challenge, StellarXplorers, Raiders, and many others.



They also organize and participate in notable events like the Combat Dining-In, Bataan Death March, and Military Ball. The program also includes the Kitty Hawk Honors Society, a cadet-led program focusing on upholding high academic standards, promoting school and community service, and developing leadership skills.



"We are incredibly proud of our cadets and their outstanding achievements. Earning the Distinguished Unit Award with Merit is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and commitment to excellence. Our cadets have excelled in their academic and extracurricular pursuits and made significant contributions to our school and community, said Chief Master Sgt (ret). Jeffrey Bundy, U.S. Air Force, and Howell High School senior aerospace science instructor.



"This award reflects the high standards and values that our JROTC program instills in its cadets. We are honored to receive this recognition and will continue to strive for excellence in all that we do."