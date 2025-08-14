Howell's 65th Annual Melon Festival This Weekend

August 14, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Howell's 65th annual Melon Festival kicks off Thursday. Gerald Knight, the last of the original melon farmers, credits his father Stanley and some schoolmates for growing what became Howell's famous melon back in the 1920s.



"They were going to high school in Howell. They rode the buggy to school in the morning and kept it in the 10-cent barn in the back of the old Swan Store," he says.



"There was a fella that ran the 10-cent barn where they kept their horse, and his brother had sent him some melons. They ate one of them while they tended the horse one noon. They liked it so well, they said they'd grow a few on their farm the next summer. That's how it all got started."



The Howell Melon Festival was founded in 1960 by Dr. Louis (Pat) May, a local physician and melon grower. Knight served as the parade grand marshal in 2022.



Unfortunately, Knight says that original, sweet melon was lost to disease years ago. But you can still find a good melon if you know what you're looking for.



"My only advice that I tell everybody is make sure there is no stem hanging on them and they are kind of a golden color and look ripe," he said.



"If there's a stem on them, they did not vine-ripen and they will not taste as good as something that is vine-ripened."



The Melon Festival tent opens Thursday evening with Sporcle Trivia Night and music by Jason Harper. Friday's activities include the popular melon roll for kids and Mascot Dash.



You'll also find the Rotary's famous melon ice cream, along with melon-infused wine, beer and foods. Bentley Lake Farms will be selling melons Friday through Sunday.



See the link below for a complete list of Melon Festival events.