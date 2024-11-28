Howell's 40th Annual Fantasy of Lights

November 28, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Friday marks Howell’s 40th Fantasy of Lights and Fantasy 5K, offering everything from kids activities, downtown merchant deals and, of course, Santa Claus.



“Three pm is when the Cleary’s Peppermint Path opens up. We have live reindeer, food trucks, family-friendly activities. The Bear Factory is going to be there with stuff-your-own-plush. We also have a green interactive trailer with more family-friendly activities,” says Janelle Smith, president of the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce.



Cleary’s Peppermint Path runs along State Street next to the Historic Courthouse. Smith says there will be a letters to Santa writing station ahead of the big guy’s arrival.



“You can do photos with Santa. Those will run from 4 until 5:45pm,” she says. “Some of our live entertainment that we have happening from four until seven, we have Keith Ozment, he’ll be at the Veterans War Memorial.”



The Fantasy 5K and 1-Mile Walk kicks off at 6pm with a costume contest in front of the library review stand beforehand.



The Fantasy of Lights Parades steps off at seven on Grand River Avenue, with Howell’s favorite hot dog man Tony Poma chosen Grand Marshal.



“When you think of Tony, you really do think of Howell and he’s kind of been a staple in our community and a unifier,” says Smith.



“It’s a way to really recognize him for all that he’s given this community over the years. He’s always at the events. He knows so many people. We just wanted to find a way to honor him for being such a remarkable part of this community."



