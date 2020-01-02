Howell's Zack The Fat Cat Looking For A New Home

January 2, 2020

Many of us try to begin the New Year with a diet resolution, but in the case of a local feline, the resolution includes one to find a new home.



The Michigan Humane Society is looking to find a new home Zack the Cat, although whoever does decide to step up will need to be prepared to put the feline on a diet. On Tuesday, the society posted on Twitter a picture of Zack at their Howell shelter sitting on a scale showing his weight at 30.1 pounds.



The post went on to say that their medical staff was trying to get him to a healthier weight. The post then added some hashtags including # chonkycat and #CatsOfTwitter. You can get details on how to adopt the lovable fat cat through the link below. (JK)