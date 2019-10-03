Howell Woman Sentenced For Embezzling From Cub Scout Pack

October 3, 2019

Sentence has been handed to a Howell woman who pleaded guilty to stealing thousands of dollars from a Cub Scout group.



According to court documents, 40-year-old Karyn Tessler was treasurer of Cub Scout Pack 365, where she stole nearly $8,000 from the account. She pleaded guilty earlier year to a count of embezzlement of at least $1,000 but less than $20,000 by a trustee and repaid more than $7,300 to the Cub Scouts. In exchange for the plea and restitution, the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office reduced the charge to a count of embezzlement of at least $200 but less than $1,000. Last week she was ordered to serve one week in jail and two years’ probation. Had she been sentenced on the original count, Tessler could have faced up to five years in jail or a fine of $10,000.



The investigation revealed that Tessler also took the proceeds from a fundraiser for the family of a former Cub Scout who died of cancer. In addition, she wrote an $800 check from the Cub Scout account and made it payable to the PTO of an elementary school where she served as president. Records show she twice tried to access the group’s funds using ATMs at Detroit casinos, but was denied because she either used an incorrect PIN or there were insufficient funds in the account. She is now prohibited from any future participation in the scouting organization. (TT/JK)