Howell Woman Killed In Crash Identified

March 11, 2019

The Howell woman killed over the weekend in a car crash has been identified by authorities.



40-year-old Gerri Ann Kuck was pronounced dead at the scene of a one-vehicle accident Saturday night on Golf Club Road near Hughes Road in Oceola Township. According to Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy, a Howell man was driving a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 pickup truck just before 7 p.m. when he lost control of the truck, which went off the road. The truck then struck several mailboxes, driveway culverts and a guard rail before becoming airborne, throwing Kuck, who was a passenger, from the vehicle.



The driver and other passenger were transported by Livingston County EMS to the University of Michigan Medical Center in Ann Arbor in serious condition, but are expected to recover. Excessive speed was apparently a factor in the accident, although it is undetermined at this time whether alcohol or drugs were involved. The crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Major Crash Team.



Meanwhile, a GoFundMe account has been set up to help pay for Kuck’s funeral costs. It says she leaves behind three daughters and any funds leftover after paying for her funeral and cremation will be set aside for their use. That link is below. (JK)