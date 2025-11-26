Howell Woman Killed In Fiery Vehicle Crash

November 26, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Howell woman was killed after her vehicle crashed and caught fire earlier this week in Dexter Township.



MLive.com reports the driver has only been identified as a 59-year-old Howell woman. She was the lone occupant in the vehicle at the time of the crash, around 5:15am Tuesday.



It happened in the area of North Territorial Road and Madden Road. Emergency crews responded to a report of a vehicle on fire on the side of the road. The vehicle had gone off the road and crashed into multiple trees. The crash closed the area for hours for investigation, which is continuing.



Further details were not released.