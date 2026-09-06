Howell Woman Critically Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash on M-59 in Oceola Twp

September 6, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A 45-year-old Howell woman was critically injured in crash Saturday afternoon in Oceola Tonwnship, according to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office.



It happened around 4:30 pm at the intersection of Highland Road and Mallard Pond Drive.



The preliminary investigation revealed the unidentified woman was driving a 2010 Ford Focus. She was turning left from Mallard Pond Drive to head east onto Highland.



Investigators say she failed to yield to a 57-year-old Howell man in a 2020 Kia Forte, who was traveling west on Highland Road, and was T-boned.



The woman was transported to U of M Hospital with critical injuries.



The man and his 54-year-old female passenger did not sustain any injuries and refused medical treatment, according to LCSO.



Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash, and seatbelt use remains under investigation.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by Howell Area Fire Department and Livingston County EMS.



The roadway remained closed for approximately three hours for the investigation and clean up.



This incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau.