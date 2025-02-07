"Face Of Hate" Documentary Brings Protestors With Swastika Flags To Howell

February 7, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A movie premier in downtown Howell Thursday night took a turn when an alleged white supremacist group turned out with swastika flags.



A screening of the documentary “Face of Hate” was held at the Howell Historic Theater, hosted by the local group SAGE — Stand Against Extremism Livingston County. The film follows “an American extremist's journey from hatred to redemption, revealing childhood trauma's role in his path to terrorism and his eventual transformation after imprisonment”. The documentary is centered on Jasen Barker, a former Livingston County resident.



From reports Thursday, it appears there was a group of around 5 to 10 men were waiving flags with swastikas along Grand River across the street from the theatre, some armed and wearing masks. The group was met with counter-protestors and there was said to be interaction and shouting between the two groups, but no physical contact or violence has been confirmed.



There was security on scene at the event.



Messages seeking comment have been placed with Howell Police.



This is the latest in a string of incidents over the past year that have brought who are believed to be outsiders to downtown Howell.



In November, a small group of alleged white supremacists with Nazi flags protested outside of a production of the play “The Diary of Anne Frank,” being put on at the American Legion Post in Howell Township.



In July, the City and Community came together to condemn the actions of another outside group:



“This afternoon a group of about a dozen demonstrators chanting "Heil Hitler" with their faces covered and carrying white supremacist signs gathered on the Livingston County Courthouse lawn. They proceeded to march down Grand River Ave to continue their demonstration on the lawn of the Howell Carnegie District Library. A library board member confronted them and told them that they did not have permission to be there and needed to leave. They then dispersed and proceeded to their cars, all the while being monitored by City of Howell police. Howell Police were able to make contact with several of the demonstrators confirming that all those contacted came from outside of our community, as far away as Saginaw and Macomb Counties. Although we recognize their right to free speech, these demonstrators do not reflect the values of the Howell community. The incident was terminated within a half-hour of when it began. The City of Howell, the Livingston Diversity Council and the Howell Area Chamber of Commerce stand united in condemning this group's racist ideology. We are very proud to be a welcoming and inclusive community, and this is likely why we were targeted by this outside group. We would also like to acknowledge all our residents who quickly reacted to this event and made it clear that we do not share their views.”