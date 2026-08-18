Howell Western Wear to Celebrate 20 Years with Downtown Hoedown

August 18, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Howell Western Wear is celebrating its 20th anniversary with a Downtown Hoedown next month. It’s Saturday, September 19 at the city’s Fire & Ice Depot District.



“We’re bringing the country vibe. We’re going to have a full day and it starts with the rally, the food truck rally at 11 am. We’ve got 18 trucks coming in,” said Dave McDonald with Howell Main Street. “Park. Come early. Sit and spend the entire day. Hit the rally. Hit Howell Western Wear. Get back for the hoedown."



There will be live music from the band Broke Down Truck, line dancing lessons, and mechanical bull.



“We’ve got a kids’ area that’s going to be going on. We’ve got other events being brought in,” said McDonald. “We are actually bringing a hat bar to the hoedown. So, not only are we going to have two hat bars open during the weekend at Howell Western Wear, but we are bringing an outdoor hat bar to Fire & Ice.”