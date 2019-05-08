Howell Water System Recognized For 50 Years Of Fluoridation

May 8, 2019

The Howell Public Water System is among four systems within the state that are being recognized for maintaining a consistent level of fluoride in drinking water for 50 consecutive years.



The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) Oral Health Unit recognized the Howell, Bridgeman, Fremont and Harbor Springs public water systems with the 50 Year Award from the Association of State and Territorial Dental Directors and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.



The award recognizes the four water systems for continuously adjusting and maintaining the amount of fluoride in drinking water for the prevention of tooth decay in adults and children. The awards were presented prior to Drinking Water Week, which is May 7th through the 13th. Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, MDHHS chief medical executive and chief deputy director for health, says community water fluoridation has been recognized by the CDC as one of 10 great public health achievements of the 20th Century.



Fluoridation is the adjustment of fluoride in the water to a level that is optimal for preventing tooth decay. It is estimated that every dollar invested in fluoridation saves at least $38 in costs for dental treatment.