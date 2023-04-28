Crews Repair Gas Meter At Walmart Store in Howell

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com





The Walmart Supercenter in Howell was closed throughout the early morning and mid-afternoon due to gas meter repairs.



Consumers Energy Spokesman Brian Wheeler tells WHMI there were reports of a gas smell after 10pm last night in the lawn and garden section of the store. Gas was shut off at the meter last night, and then crews returned today to replace the meter.

Customers and employees were not allowed inside the store while utility personnel worked on necessary repairs.



An employee at the store's pharmacy confirmed the gas leak was repaired and the store reopened to the public sometime after 2:00 p.m.



The newly renovated Walmart Supercenter is located at the corner of E. Grand River Avenue and Latson Road.