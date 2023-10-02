Hundreds Attend Walk To End Alzheimer's In Downtown Howell

October 2, 2023

Dan Martin / news@whmi.com





The annual Livingston County “Walk to End Alzheimer’s” was held this weekend.



After a sea of purple tee-shirts made its way through downtown Howell, organizers are calling the event a success.



Yvelette Stines, Communications Manager, says the day’s events turned out great.

Last year’s walk raised more than $245,000.



This year’s event was held in Howell, due to the ongoing construction in Brighton, but the Brighton Marching band was on hand to give the walkers musical encouragement.



More than 71% of the event goal of $260,000 was achieved and more than 660 people participated. Donations can be made online through the end of the year.



More than six million people in the United States are living with Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.



