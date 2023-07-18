Howell Public Schools Welcomes New Voyager Elementary Principal

July 18, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new principal has been named for a Howell elementary school.



The Howell Public Schools Board of Education met Monday night and approved hiring Danielle Schmidt as the next principal of Voyager Elementary School.



Schmidt comes to the district from Spencer Elementary in Brighton, where she served as principal for the 2022-2023 school year. Before moving to Brighton Area Schools, Schmidt served as an assistant principal at Parker Middle School and a 1st grade teacher at Northwest Elementary.



Superintendent Erin MacGregor said they had several very qualified candidates apply for the principal position. After two interviews with district and school administrators, Voyager staff, and parents, he said Schmidt stood out as the best candidate for the job. MacGregor added she’ll be a great addition to Voyager Elementary and they’re excited to have her back in Howell Public Schools.



Schmidt holds a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education from Eastern Michigan University, A Master of Arts in Teaching and Learning from Marygrove College, and an Education Specialist in Educational Leadership from the University of Michigan Flint.