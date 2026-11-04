Howell Voters Approve District's Non-Homestead Operating Millage Renewal

November 4, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Howell Public Schools is thanking voters for passing the district's non-homestead operating millage renewal Tuesday:



"Howell Public Schools is grateful for the support of district residents in approving both the non-homestead operating millage renewal and restoration proposals in the Nov. 3 election. Approval of the renewal allows the district to continue levying the 18-mill non-homestead operating millage beyond the expiration of the current authorization in 2027. Approval of the restoration returns the district's authorized millage rate to 19.0495 mills, the rate approved by voters in 2014. Under Michigan's school funding system, established by Proposal A in 1994, school districts must levy an 18-mill non-homestead operating millage to receive their full per-pupil funding as established by the state of Michigan.



"'On behalf of Howell Public Schools, I want to thank our voters for their continued support of our district and students. By approving both the non-homestead operating millage renewal and restoration proposals, our community has helped ensure we will continue to receive our full per-pupil funding as established by the state of Michigan and has provided a layer of protection against potential Headlee Amendment rollbacks,' said Erin J. MacGregor, Ed.D., Howell Public Schools superintendent.



“'We are incredibly fortunate to have a community that understands the importance of supporting our schools.'



"While the approval of the restoration proposal restores the district’s authorized non-homestead operating millage rate to 19.0495 mills, the district cannot legally levy more than 18 mills. The approval of the restoration proposal does not increase the millage rate paid by non-homestead property owners. The additional 1.0495 mills of authorization will provide a cushion against potential future Headlee Amendment rollbacks, which can reduce a district’s authorized millage rate over time."