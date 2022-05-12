Teen Charged In Videotaped Student Attack Enters Plea

May 12, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





One of three teens caught on video assaulting another student near Howell High School last summer has reached a plea deal with prosecutors.



The juveniles, one 17-year-old and two 16-year-olds, have been charged as adults with Assault with Intent to Commit Great Bodily Harm, a felony punishable by 10 years in prison.



One of the 16-year-old defendants has pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of felonious assault. Records show there is a referral for sentencing on May 19th as an adult under the Holmes Youthful Trainee Act, in which the charges would be dropped if he successfully completes conditions set by the court.



Separately, the two other teens have thus far rejected formal plea deals placed on the record by prosecutors. They both have court hearings set in Livingston County Circuit Court in June.



An investigation by the Howell City Police Department determined that the three defendants “acted as though they were befriending the victim, who was new to Howell Public Schools.” That reportedly included spending time with him at lunch and in school passing time. They then allegedly encouraged the victim to meet them at the Howell Skatepark after school.



At that point, authorities say they then invite him to walk around to the back of the bathroom area, out of sight of the buses and Freshman Campus. Once there, two of the defendants attacked the victim and pushed him to the ground - where they then kicked and punched him multiple times. The incident was videotaped by the third defendant.



Authorities say the investigation revealed that the attack “was unprovoked by the victim and planned by the defendants.”