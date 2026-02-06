Howell Varsity Hockey Team 2026 KLAA Champions

February 6, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Howell Varsity Hockey Team is the 2026 KLAA Champions.



The big championship game was at Eddie Edgar Ice Arena on Thursday night.



Howell – on a 22-game-winning streak - came out on top over Livonia Stevenson – snagging a 4-3 victory in overtime.



It’s the team’s first hockey championship in 15 years.



Those who want to show the team some support can do so this weekend. It has a game set Saturday for Senior Night at 7:30pm at 140 Ice Den – Howell vs. Gabriel Richard. A flyer is attached.