Howell Climbing In Ranks For Best Main Street Competition

March 29, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Voting is underway as part of a contest to determine the best Main Street and Howell is continuing its climb to the top.



Howell was nominated by USA TODAY for the 10 Best Readers' Choice Best Main Street. It’s home to numerous historic buildings that now house a variety of unique shops and local eateries, as well as the Howell Opera House.



The last time Howell was in the running for the contest was in 2016 and landed in 2nd place. As of yesterday, Howell ranked number one.



Voting can be done daily and goes until April 8th at noon. A link is provided.