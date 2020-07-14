Howell Twp. Approves Rezoning For Condo Development

July 14, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Howell Township officials have approved a rezoning request that will pave the way for a new residential development.



At their first meeting back in person, the Howell Township Board of Trustees allowed the rezoning request of nearly 24 acres on the east side of Oak Grove Road, north of M-59 to Westview Capital, LLC. This changes the district from office service and single family residential to multiple-family residential. The current land use is vacant fields. Westview’s plan is to build approximately 120 condominiums on the site. Trustee Matthew Counts also sits on the Howell Township Planning Commission which was split on their recommendation. Counts said they heard concerns from residents about traffic at the corner and about how it may impact their privacy.



At the Planning Commission’s May meeting, a motion to deny the request died without support and a motion to approve the request split 3-3. The commission sent that 3-3 vote to the Township Board. A letter from the Livingston County Planning Department recommended approval, stating that the proposed rezoning is consistent with the goals and objectives of the township’s Master Plan. The 2016 Howell Township Master Plan designates the site as Medium Density Residential. They believe it will also result in a more consistent development pattern at the location. As for traffic concerns, Board members agreed that a traffic study is important, but that is more for the site plan process down the line, and not the rezoning request which was before them Monday night.



The Board approved the rezoning 5-1, with Evan Rudnicki casting the dissenting vote.