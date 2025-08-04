Howell Twp Denies Permit for American Legion Post 141 to Replace Fence

August 4, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



American Legion Post 141 continues to butt heads with Howell Township, this time over a fence.



The Legion's attorney Tara Pearson told WHMI News this goes back to a months-long dispute over gravel in the parking lot, which has now spilled over into the permitting process to a replace a fence.



"The permit was denied with a claim that no permits can be issued because of unpaid ticket," she says. "The fact of the matter is, under the terms of the enforcement ordinance and the ticket itself, if you deny responsibility, they cannot seek payment without going through the proper process, which is to turn the matter over to the court."



The township last year ticketed Post 141 for spreading rock into a right-of-way, without approval, which Pearson denies.



"This is the first thing we've heard of them alleging we still have an unpaid ticket, which we don't, because under the terms of their own ordinance, they cannot seek or compel payment of the ticket when it's been denied responsibility," Pearson added.



Efforts seeking comment from Howell Township officials so far have gone unanswered.



"It is the principle of it," says Pearson. "And it's kind of a bullying aspect at this point. We did what we were supposed to do. We received a notice of citation. We denied responsibility. Now they need to follow their own rules."



The township's letter of denial is attached below.