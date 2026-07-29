Fowlerville Man Killed In Wednesday Crash On Mason Road

July 29, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A fatal crash claimed the life of an elderly man in Howell Township Wednesday, possibly due to a medical incident.



At approximately 11:37am, Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a single vehicle injury crash on Mason Road, just east of Amos Road.



The preliminary investigation indicates that a 69-year-old Fowlerville man was traveling west on Mason Road in a 2016 Dodge Caravan when the driver may have suffered a medical incident. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.



The Sheriff’s Office said the driver was not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.



The man was transported to the U of M in Ann Arbor by Livingston County EMS, where he later passed away.



The Sheriff’s Office said speed and alcohol do not appear to be the contributing factors in the crash.

Mason Road remained closed for three hours for the investigation and clean-up.



Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from Howell Area Fire Authority and Livingston County EMS.



The incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Bureau.