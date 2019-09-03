Site Plan Approved For Howell Township Business Expansion

September 3, 2019

A home-grown Livingston County business that creates product used by some of the world’s largest companies has been given site plan approval for a new facility in Howell Township.



Jeff Hudson is the owner of Smart Label Solutions. Hudson grew up in Brighton, started the company in a basement in Fowlerville in 2005, rented bigger space in Brighton, before eventually moving to Howell. He and developers RAND Construction were before the Howell Township Planning Commission recently for preliminary and final site plan approval for a new 24,400 square-foot building off of Durant Drive in the industrial district. Hudson says Smart label Solutions provides automatic traceability of supply chain items. Their technology creates computer based labels, that when a delivery truck carrying them with a special antennae approaches, can automatically read them in and out of the building. This allows businesses to receive and ship product without any human intervention.



Smart Label Solutions’ product is used by many global companies including Honda, Toyota, Google, and Costco. Hudson says it feels good to stay in Livingston County. He currently employs around 25 workers, and said he anticipates that that number could grow to 35 in the new building. The site plan was granted unanimous approval by the planning commission, on condition of agency approvals. Hudson says they hope to break ground in October and move in next May. (MK)